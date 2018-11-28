House Fire in Indiana Claims Lives of 4 Children, 2 Adults (VIDEO)

Local broadcaster WTHR TV reported that, citing an anonymous source, the tragedy in Indiana could have occurred because someone had intentionally set the house on fire.

Two adults and four children aged between 2 months and 10 years died after being caught in a house fire Wednesday night in Logansport, Indiana, Cass County Sheriff Randy Pryor told journalists.

Two other adults escaped the flames and told firefighters about those trapped in the house.

House fire with 6 reported fatalities in 4300 block of Pottawatomie Road in Logansport pic.twitter.com/D2hhF5oeo4 — Mitchell Kirk (@PharosMAK) 28 ноября 2018 г.

Unfortunately, the emergency services couldn't save the 6 people from the raging fire due to the intensity of the flames.