Republican Candidate Hyde-Smith Wins Senate Race in Mississippi – Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Cindy Hyde-Smith, a candidate from the US Republican Party, won the Senate special election in the state of Mississippi beating her Democratic opponent Mike Espy, local media reported.

According to local media, Hyde-Smith gained 54.4 percent of the vote, while Espy got 45.6 percent with 95 percent of ballots having been counted.

US President Donald Trump has already congratulated Hyde-Smith on the victory.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 ноября 2018 г.

The Senate special election in Mississippi was held on 27 November and resulted in the boost of the Republican majority in the Senate up to 53-47 seats.

On November 6, the United States held its midterm elections, after which the Republican Party retained its majority in the Senate but lost its predominant position in the House of Representatives.