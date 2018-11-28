Young US Man Caught Raping Minor on Hot PlayStation Mic

An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested last week for the rape of a 15-year-old girl after he left the microphone on his gaming console turned on during the act.

One of the other people the rape suspect — Daniel Enrique Fabian — was playing against in an online, multiplayer PlayStation game overheard the girl screaming "no" after Fabian told him he was going to "smash" a girl at his house.

Fabian returned to the game 15 minutes later, according to a "report" cited by local news station WFLA. That "report" is presumably a police report.

It isn't clear if the person playing against Fabian was the one who contacted authorities, however.

The victim told investigators that she was sitting on Fabian's bed when he covered her mouth and raped her.

An affidavit states that she completed a Sexual Assault Victim Exam which supported that she was abused sexually. DNA taken from her thigh further implicated Fabian, who was later arrested for "lewd and lascivious battery/sexual activity with a victim between the ages of 12 and 15," WFLA reports.

Fabian has also been indicted for allegedly raping another teen girl weeks prior on June 4.

"He was arrested in June for another case involving a different 15-year-old girl, where he allegedly raped her in his home as well," Pasco Sheriff's Office spokesman Kevin Doll said.