Pakistani-American Woman Pleads Guilty to Wiring Bitcoin to Daesh

A Pakistan-born resident of Long Island, New York, admitted to using bitcoin to defraud a number of financial institutions in a cryptocurrency scheme to aid Daesh.

Prosecutors say the woman, Zoobia Shahnaz, 27, pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to providing support for a foreign terrorist organization, AP reports. She was charged with laundering bitcoin and wiring money to Daesh.

© REUTERS / Sonali Paul Three Men Arrested in Australia for Plotting Daesh-Inspired Terror Attack – Police

Shahnaz is a naturalized American citizen.

Shahnaz was arrested at Kennedy Airport in 2017 as she was attempting to leave the US for Pakistan right after quitting her job.

Despite her guilty plea, her lawyer said that she was trying to get aid to Syrian refugees. Shahnaz faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison nonetheless.