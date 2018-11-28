Trump May Not Have Meeting With Putin at G20 Over Kerch Strait Incident

US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he may cancel his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 over the Kerch Strait incident.

Trump said in an interview with the Washington Post that he was awaiting a “full report” from his national security team Tuesday evening about the Kerch Strait incident.

“Maybe I won’t have the meeting. Maybe I won’t even have the meeting," Trump told the outlet.

On Sunday, two Ukrainian gunboats and a tug crossed the Russian maritime border, ignoring Russia’s lawful demand to stop. The vessels were seized and the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev’s actions were a provocation coordinated with the US and the EU, adding that Moscow would suppress any attempts to challenge its sovereignty and security.