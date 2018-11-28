Trump May Not Have Meeting With Putin at G20 Over Kerch Strait Incident

US President Donald Trump said he might cancel his planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at G20 gathering in Argentina following the Russia-Ukraine naval incident in the Kerch Strait.
“Maybe I won’t have the meeting. Maybe I won’t even have the meeting," Trump told the outlet.
READ MORE: UNSC Reaction to Kerch Strait Incident May Encourage Kiev Provocations – Moscow
On Sunday, two Ukrainian gunboats and a tug crossed the Russian maritime border, ignoring Russia’s lawful demand to stop. The vessels were seized and the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev’s actions were a provocation coordinated with the US and the EU, adding that Moscow would suppress any attempts to challenge its sovereignty and security.
All comments
Show new comments (0)