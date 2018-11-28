Trump-Putin Talks to Cover 'Full Agenda,' Including Arms Control Issues - Bolton

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will address a full range of issues when they meet this weekend on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, including arms control and security issues, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a press conference at the White House.

Asked about the agenda for Trump's bilateral meeting with Russia's Putin, Bolton said all issues facing the United States and Russia would be covered.

"I think all of the issues that we have — on security issues, on arms control issues, on regional issues including the Middle East, I think that it will be a full agenda. I think it will be a continuation of their discussion in Helsinki," Bolton told reporters on Tuesday.

Putin and Trump are expected to hold their second full-fledged meeting at the G20 summit, which will be held in Argentina on November 30-December 1. They held their first such meeting on July 16 in Helsinki.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday that Moscow hopes the meeting will provide clarification about the US stance on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

In October, Trump accused Russia of violating the INF Treaty and announced that Washington intends to abandon the agreement. The Kremlin firmly rejected the accusations, warning that Russia would be forced to take measures to ensure its own security if the United States terminates the treaty.