'I Don't Believe It': Trump Doubts Government Report on Climate Change Impact

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he does not believe a new multi-agency report from his own federal government that predicts climate change will have a devastating effect on the economy.

"I've seen it [the report]. I've read some of it," Trump told reporters. "I don't believe it."

The report released by 13 federal agencies on Friday found that the US economy will suffer hundreds of billions of dollars in losses by the end of the century due to climate change.

It also assessed that current efforts to mitigate the climate crisis by reducing greenhouse gas emissions are inadequate to prevent future problems.

The report is the second in a series of congressionally mandated assessments of climate change — an undertaking that the Trump administration allowed to go forward despite Trump’s scepticism that human activity is the primary cause of global warming.