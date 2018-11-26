Trump Suggests Mueller Final Report to Be Biased

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller will likely deliver a biased final report when he wraps up his investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election and potential collusion between Moscow and the Trump Campaign.

"When Mueller does his final report, will he be covering all of his conflicts of interest in a preamble, will he be recommending action on all of the crimes of many kinds from those 'on the other side' (whatever happened to [Clinton Campaign Chairman John] Podesta?), and will he be putting in statements from hundreds of people closely involved with my campaign who never met, saw or spoke to a Russian during this period?" Trump said in a Twitter message.

Trump added that many people who worked on his campaign have called to ask why Mueller has not contacted them.

The president reiterated that there was no collusion between him and Russia during the campaign, adding that "Mueller knows it."

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it meddled in the 2016 US presidential election, insisting that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. Trump has also rejected accusations of collusion and has repeatedly denounced ongoing Mueller's probe as a "witch hunt."