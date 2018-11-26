Heavy Snowstorm Hits US, Prompts Mass Flight Cancellation in Chicago, Kansas

According to the airport, the largest number of flights, 770, were canceled at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), 187 flights were canceled at Kansas City International Airport (MCI), 124 flights at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW).
Blinding snow just about shut down I-35 in Osceola, IA. Meanwhile, getting around on secondary roads wasn't easy either especially when semis get stuck.
According to the CNN broadcaster, 14 million people live in areas where a snow storm has been announced. Another 20 million residents of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa are warned of strong wind.
Winter Storm Bruce impacting Kansas City International Airport
Meteorologists expect from six to 10 inches of snow in the US Midwest, in some states as much as 12 inches of snow may fall. On Monday, the snow storm will move to the country's northeast.
