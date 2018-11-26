Heavy Snowstorm Hits US, Prompts Mass Flight Cancellation in Chicago, Kansas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 1,600 flights at US airports have been cancelled and another 15,000 were delayed due to a snowstorm, according to the FlightAware website, which tracks civilian aircraft.

According to the airport, the largest number of flights, 770, were canceled at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), 187 flights were canceled at Kansas City International Airport (MCI), 124 flights at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW).

Blinding #snow just about shut down I-35 in Osceola, IA. Meanwhile, getting around on secondary roads wasn't easy either especially when semis get stuck. Special coverage 5-9 PM ET from here + @TevinWooten in the storm from metro Chicago on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/QdKV28SvXS — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) 25 ноября 2018 г.

According to the CNN broadcaster, 14 million people live in areas where a snow storm has been announced. Another 20 million residents of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa are warned of strong wind.

Meteorologists expect from six to 10 inches of snow in the US Midwest, in some states as much as 12 inches of snow may fall. On Monday, the snow storm will move to the country's northeast.

