Brother of Honduran President Detained in US on Drug, Weapons Charges - Reports

Juan Antonio Hernandez, the brother of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, was detained by the US authorities in Miami on charges of "conspiring to import cocaine into the US, and related weapons charges," media reported, citing the chief public information officer for the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

According to the Miami Herald newspaper, citing James Margolin, the suspect is due to appear in court in Miami on Monday.

READ MORE: Big Pharma Jacks Up Price of Life-Saving Drug Sixfold Amid US Opioid Epidemic

Meanwhile, the Honduran presidential press service said in a statement that the president was informed about his brothers’ detention and did not plan to interfere in the situation.

The arrest of Juan Antonio Hernandez followed the 2017 testimony of convicted drug trafficker Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga, the ex-leader of the Cachiros drug cartel, that he had met with the president’s brother to discuss the repayment of Honduras’ debt through a money-laundering scheme involving a company associated with the cartel.