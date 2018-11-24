Butina’s Attorney Confirms Subpoena to American University Has Been Served

"I hereby certify that a copy of the attached Rule 17(c) Subpoena to American University, court Order authorizing the issuance of the same (Doc. 48), and Stipulated Protective Order governing any documents produced in response (Doc. 51), were all served via email on November 15, 2018," the document said on Friday.
Russia has strongly criticized the US government for detaining Butina, and has characterized the charges against her as "clearly groundless."
The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's ongoing detention unacceptable.
