Butina’s Attorney Confirms Subpoena to American University Has Been Served

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American University has been served a subpoena for information regarding former student and Russian national Maria Butina who has been charged by US authorities for acting as a foreign agent, her defense attorney Alfred Carry said in a court filing.

"I hereby certify that a copy of the attached Rule 17(c) Subpoena to American University, court Order authorizing the issuance of the same (Doc. 48), and Stipulated Protective Order governing any documents produced in response (Doc. 51), were all served via email on November 15, 2018," the document said on Friday.

US authorities arrested Butina, an American University graduate and gun rights activist, in June on suspicion of acting as an agent for a foreign government. Butina has denied the accusations but faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted.

Russia has strongly criticized the US government for detaining Butina, and has characterized the charges against her as "clearly groundless."

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's ongoing detention unacceptable.

