03:23 GMT +324 November 2018
    Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, leaves a secure area where the panel meets as Democrats seek to push back against a classified memo released by Republicans last week questioning the methods used by the FBI to apply for a surveillance warrant on a onetime associate of the Trump campaign, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

    Dems Want to Probe Whether Trump Relied on CIA Report on Khashoggi Killing

    © AP Photo / Scott Applewhite
    US
    Democratic Representative Adam Schiff believes Trump is purposefully ignoring the CIA’s assessment of Jamal Khashoggi’s killing.

    US Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), who will head the House Intelligence Committee in the next Congress, is set to probe the CIA assessment of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's involvement in the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

    Khashoggi was a Saudi-born writer who worked for the Washington Post and was known for his vocal criticism of Saudi royal family. He was murdered on October 2 in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

    "Certainly we will be delving further into the murder of Khashoggi, and I want to make sure that the committee is fully debriefed on it," Schiff told reporters Friday.

    "We will certainly want to examine what the intelligence community knows about the murder," he added.

    Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File)
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    CIA Has Recording of Saudi Crown Prince Giving Instructions to 'Silence Khashoggi', Turkish Media Claims
    Speaking to reporters, Schiff stressed that the Dems want to know whether Trump relied on the CIA's report when he refused to implicate the crown prince in the crime, or whether he ignored the intelligence assessment and got his information from someplace else.

    Interestingly, Schiff referred to the CIA as the US' "best source of information."

    "Then it will be quite clear whether the president is relying on the intelligence community and our best source of information or whether the president is representing something very different," Schiff said, referring to the report's release to Congress.

    The probe will tell the Congress whether the US President is "making representations to the public that are at odds with what we know," the California Democrat said.

    In this Jan. 29, 2011 photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    'Imagine if Russia Behaved Like This': Farage on Western Response to Khashoggi Case
    One day earlier, Trump underscored that it remains unknown whether the crown prince was informed about the planned murder of Khashoggi. A leak of the CIA's findings several days earlier showed the intelligence agency firmly pointing the finger at Mohammad bin Salman.

    "[It] could very well be that the crown prince had knowledge of this tragic event — maybe he did and maybe he didn't," Trump said in his statement Tuesday, adding that "we may never know all of the facts" about the incident.

    Later Thursday, Trump commented on the CIA report saying that the agency has not provided enough facts to come up with a firm conclusion.

    "They didn't conclude. They did not come to a conclusion. They have feelings certain ways…. Nobody's concluded," Trump said. "I don't know if anyone's going to be able to conclude that the crown prince did."

    Votre message a été envoyé!
