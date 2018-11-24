WATCH: Man Who Asked Jewish Travelers to ‘Identify Themselves' Arrested

A traveler on a Delta Airlines flight from Washington, DC, to Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly talked about bombs mid-flight and requested that Jewish passengers raise their hands.

Footage shared on Twitter by fellow traveler Jordan Dale shows arrestee David Toaff being apprehended at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport moments after disembarking from his flight. Throughout the two-minute video, Toaff, who is sporting a Jewish prayer shawl, is repeatedly seen trying to get away from officers.

According to local Atlanta news station 11Alive, airport police were called to meet flight 1822 at its designated gate "just before 8 p.m. [local time]."

​"I am not a bad person," Toaff yells out as officers try to contain the situation. "There was a white guy with blue eyes and he was just like [US President Donald] Trump — he's a Nazi!… What did I do wrong?"

"Sir, I'm not doing anything, I just don't want to die… Sir I'm not doing anything wrong… This is terrifying," he adds as officers try to restrain him. At one point, a bystander is even heard throwing in his own remarks on the matter by calling the 37-year-old arrestee a "Nazi."

After the three officers are able to place handcuffs on Toaff, he is ultimately ushered away from the gate. He was later transferred to the Clayton County Jail, 11Alive reported.

Atlanta police later told USA Today that authorities were waiting for Toaff at the gate after the customer's in-flight behavior was reported to officials.

"Preliminary information indicates that while in flight… a male was yelling, asking Jewish people on board to identify themselves and making remarks about bombings to passengers aboard the aircraft," Lisa Bender of Atlanta police told to the publication.

Toaff, who has remained in jail since the incident, was charged with obstructing police and disorderly conduct, according to NBC 4 Washington. It's unclear if he has obtained a lawyer.