FBI Declines to Comment on UK Hybrid Warfare Project

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI is referring questions to British authorities regarding the alleged spy network and hybrid warfare initiative the UK has reportedly established across Europe and North America, a bureau spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"We would refer you to British authorities," the FBI spokesperson said when asked about the UK initiative.

Earlier today, the Anonymous hacktivist group, citing obtained documents, said the United Kingdom has established a large-scale information secret service in Europe, the United States and Canada to interfere in other countries' domestic affairs.

The UK Integrity Initiative non-governmental organization, according to Anonymous, was used by London to meddle in its allies’ internal affairs via concealed contacts in British embassies.

Anonymous also said that under a campaign dubbed Operation Moncloa, the UK group tried to prevent Pedro Banos from being appointed the new head of Spain's intelligence office because of his pro-Russian sympathies.

Similar operations were conducted in France, Germany, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Norway, Serbia, and Montenegro, according to the hacktivists.

