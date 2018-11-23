Register
00:10 GMT +324 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Black Friday Shopping

    Americans Shove Their Way to Deals on Black Friday (VIDEOS)

    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes
    US
    Get short URL
    203

    Between the holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas, in which according to Pew, 90 percent of Americans will celebrate the virtues of patience, thankfulness, and good will, lay the unholy rat race that is the Christmas holiday season, inaugurated on that fateful holiday of chaos: Black Friday.

    It's called Black Friday because it marks the beginning of the period of the year in which the volume of sales will push company ledgers "into the black," i.e. they'll make a profit for the year.

    The internet trader Amazon logo is seen behind barbed wire at the company's logistic center in Rheinberg,Germany, Tuesday, Feb.19, 2013.
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Amazon Hit by Strikes in Europe on Black Friday (PHOTOS)

    However, increasingly, Americans are going out Thanksgiving night looking for deals. While traditionally, businesses have been closed on Thanksgiving because of its predominance in America as as family holiday, many stores opened their doors for Black Friday late on Thursday afternoon or evening instead. Adobe Analytics reported Friday that $3.7 billion in business was done during this "Black Thursday" period, including over $1 billion in sales via smart phone.

    Huge deals can be had on Black Friday like no other day of the year, which for a day, makes luxury items like electronics, game systems, watches and appliances within financial reach of millions of poorer Americans, who flood the doors of stores in the pre-dawn hours to ensure a good spot in the rush to grab everything in stock.

    Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London November 28, 2014
    © REUTERS / Luke MacGregor
    Black Friday Fights in US Shopping Malls Becoming Thing of Past - Analysts

    Because of the spectacle of Black Friday rushes, there's always myriad footage of high-strung Americans pushing, shoving and fighting their way through the mobs of people. It's one of American capitalism's most notorious rituals. One macabre site keeps track of how many people lose their lives in these scrambles or as a consequence of the squabbles they produce. Fortunately, though, no deaths have been registered during this year's holiday season.

    Tensions ran high in many places, and some resorted to fists, like this group in a Walmart that had to be broken up amid warnings of "ain't no point in going to jail."

    Footage from an unnamed store in the US shows absolute chaos: customers charging through the entryway, trying to hop over crowd control barriers, all while security officers maintain some remote semblance of civilization, with the help of conspicuous submachine guns.

    ​A much more orderly set of affairs could be found at the historic Macy's department store in on 34th St. in New York, but nonetheless employees there faced a sea of people flooding through the doors and aisles.

    ​But it's not just America that gets in on the Black Friday action. This video comes from a mall in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

    ​Employees at stores across America struggled to control the throngs of customers, shoving and grabbing their way to huge savings.

    ​The worst incident, however, involved gunfire in a mall in Hoover, Alabama, on Thanksgiving night, in which a gunman shot two people, one of whom was a 12-year-old girl, during an argument in the mall's food court. The 21-year-old gunman was shot and killed by a local police officer as he tried to escape, CNN reported.

    Related:

    Best Deal for Britain: Brits Tweet about Black Friday, Maintain Civility
    Amazon Hit by Strikes in Europe on Black Friday (PHOTOS)
    Alabama Mall Shooting on Black Friday Leaves Many Injured, Suspect Dead - Report
    Tags:
    customers, Black Friday, Thanksgiving, deals, crowd, Christmas, fight, Macy's, Walmart
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse