Delta Passenger Busted in US on Thanksgiving for Anti-Semitic Rant (VIDEO)

Others passengers claimed that Toaff demanded that all Jewish passengers on board raise their hands so that he could “identify them”. According to the police, the man continued the disturbance even upon his arrival at the airport where he was apprehended.

David Toaff, a 37-year old resident of Washington, DC, was arrested by cops upon his arrival at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on November 22 for allegedly went on an anti-Semitic rant aboard the plane.

© RIA Novosti . Denis Voroshilov 'Anti-Semitism Alive & Kicking': Twitter Shaken by Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack

According to NBC News, other passengers of Toaff’s Delta Air Lines flight complained that he started making statements about Jews and “demanded that all Jews raise their hands so he could identify them.”

"Preliminary information indicates that while in flight to Atlanta, a male began uttering anti-Semitic words to passengers aboard the aircraft," police said in a statement cited by the news agency. "When the flight arrived at the gate, the male continued the disturbance and refused to provide officers with identification."

A video of Toaff’s arrest was later uploaded on Twitter by one of the passengers.