Delta Passenger Busted in US on Thanksgiving for Anti-Semitic Rant (VIDEO)

David Toaff, a 37-year old resident of Washington, DC, was arrested by cops upon his arrival at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on November 22 for allegedly went on an anti-Semitic rant aboard the plane.
"Preliminary information indicates that while in flight to Atlanta, a male began uttering anti-Semitic words to passengers aboard the aircraft," police said in a statement cited by the news agency. "When the flight arrived at the gate, the male continued the disturbance and refused to provide officers with identification."
A video of Toaff’s arrest was later uploaded on Twitter by one of the passengers.
Today a man on my plane went on an anti-Semitic tirade and demanded “all Jews raise their hands” so he could “indentify them.” Later, during the arrest he protested and resisted arrest.— Jordan Dale (@JordanDale9) 22 ноября 2018 г.
Incredible work by Atlanta police, I highly recommend watching the whole video. pic.twitter.com/1BQif8Cvfk
All comments
Show new comments (0)