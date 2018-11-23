Washington University Marching Band Bus Flips on Way to Football Game

The marching band and spirit squads were heading to the Apple Cup, a college football game that coincided with Thanksgiving this year.

One of the six buses carrying members of Washington University marching band and spirit squads overturned Thursday on Interstate 90, the Seattle Times reported, citing the Washington State University.

Local authorities have responded to the accident, including troopers, paramedics and law enforcement from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, media added.

Commenting on the situation to the Seattle Times, Washington University spokesman Victor Balta stated that the injuries included cuts, back pain and complaints of general soreness.

"The university is doing everything it can to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, and to get them safely back on their journey to Pullman," Balta stated.

Husky band bus rolled on the way to Pullman. We're fine, but shaken up and holed up in an elementary school to regroup. A radio station put out a call and the town of George answered: families left their thanksgiving dinners to bring us leftovers and hot food. pic.twitter.com/Dko6bW7hQa — Patrick (@patstant) November 23, 2018

According to the information from Trooper John Bryant, cited by the media, at least 45 people were taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries — none serious or life-threatening.