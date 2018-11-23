Register
23 November 2018
    Fernando Velosque, a six-year-old migrant boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, lies on the floor in front of Mexican riot police as migrants gather outside the El Chaparral port of entry of border crossing between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, November 22, 2018

    'Open the Gates, Trump': Migrants Seek Entry to US Amid Border Closure Threats

    US
    A migrant caravan numbering in the thousands has been waiting for several days at the southern border of the US to entry the country, but armed American gatekeepers, authorized to use lethal force, are standing watch behind the barbed wire.

    Hundreds of migrants who have amassed at the US-Mexico border organised demonstrations on Thursday demanding entry into the United States amid threats from Washington that the border would be shut down.

    Nearly 6,000 migrants, mostly from Honduras, have travelled all the way from Central America to Mexico's border with the US to seek asylum.

    They reportedly arrived at the Chaparral and San Ysidro border crossings between Tijuana and San Diego and shouted for Donald Trump to let them in. They claimed that they would be camping out until they could request asylum.

    "Open the gates, Trump! We are not looking for war, but work," said Honduran Alberto Ruiz, as cited by AFP.

    Donald Trump, a vocal proponent of tough immigration and border policies, threatened on Thursday to shut down the entire southern border. "If we find that it gets to a level where we are gonna lose control or where people are gonna start getting hurt, we will close entry into the country for a period of time," he said.

    Nearly 6,000 active-duty US troops have been deployed to counter the migrants. The White House has pre-approved the use of lethal force if it is deemed necessary.

    Central American migrants moving as a caravan to the U.S. border get a free ride on a truck past maguey farms as they depart Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    Pompeo Hopes to Spur Employment in Mexico Amid Growing Migrant Caravan

    Earlier this month, President Trump signed a proclamation denying asylum to migrants who enter the country illegally, but a federal judge on Monday issued a temporary halt to the order.

    Several caravans of migrants from Central American countries, each numbering in the hundreds, have been trying to enter the US across the territory of Mexico. Donald Trump suggested deploying an additional 15,000 troops to the country's southern border to stop the illegal asylum-seekers from entering the US.

    The US commander-in-chief has on multiple occasions stressed that the country's border was "sacred" and warned that the caravans, which he labelled an "invasion", included "very bad thugs and gang members".

