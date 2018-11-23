'Open the Gates, Trump': Migrants Seek Entry to US Amid Border Closure Threats

A migrant caravan numbering in the thousands has been waiting for several days at the southern border of the US to entry the country, but armed American gatekeepers, authorized to use lethal force, are standing watch behind the barbed wire.

Hundreds of migrants who have amassed at the US-Mexico border organised demonstrations on Thursday demanding entry into the United States amid threats from Washington that the border would be shut down.

According to reports from commuters using POE at San Ysidro, the pedestrian and vehicle lanes have been closed! A group of Honduran migrants are at or close to the Chaparral and Pedestrian East POEs. pic.twitter.com/SelnPYybwc — Pearl Romero (@SD_LeftHander) 22 ноября 2018 г.

Nearly 6,000 migrants, mostly from Honduras, have travelled all the way from Central America to Mexico's border with the US to seek asylum.

Tiny contingent of the caravan—almost all men—is approaching the official port of entry at San Ysidro. All they want, said one organizer, is to negotiate with a representative of President Donald Trump, to know what their options are. #caravan pic.twitter.com/twVh1a7uOs — Maya Averbuch (@mayaaverbuch) 22 ноября 2018 г.

They reportedly arrived at the Chaparral and San Ysidro border crossings between Tijuana and San Diego and shouted for Donald Trump to let them in. They claimed that they would be camping out until they could request asylum.

"Open the gates, Trump! We are not looking for war, but work," said Honduran Alberto Ruiz, as cited by AFP.

Today, some members of the migrant exodus decided to go to the port of entry at San Ysidro. Some wanted to enter and seek asylum, others were peacefully protesting to make their voices heard. What unified them however was their fight for dignity, security, and refuge (thread) pic.twitter.com/FdAHL5dmA8 — Estefanía C.P. (@transb0rder) 23 ноября 2018 г.

Donald Trump, a vocal proponent of tough immigration and border policies, threatened on Thursday to shut down the entire southern border. "If we find that it gets to a level where we are gonna lose control or where people are gonna start getting hurt, we will close entry into the country for a period of time," he said.

Damn! a Mexican citizen protecting the USA border from a Honduran migrant trying to cross illegally. 😵😵 pic.twitter.com/1GwVj3wLBm — brandon (@MorganaDays) 22 ноября 2018 г.

Nearly 6,000 active-duty US troops have been deployed to counter the migrants. The White House has pre-approved the use of lethal force if it is deemed necessary.

Earlier this month, President Trump signed a proclamation denying asylum to migrants who enter the country illegally, but a federal judge on Monday issued a temporary halt to the order.

Several caravans of migrants from Central American countries, each numbering in the hundreds, have been trying to enter the US across the territory of Mexico. Donald Trump suggested deploying an additional 15,000 troops to the country's southern border to stop the illegal asylum-seekers from entering the US.

The US commander-in-chief has on multiple occasions stressed that the country's border was "sacred" and warned that the caravans, which he labelled an "invasion", included "very bad thugs and gang members".