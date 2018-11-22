House Republicans Summon Comey, Loretta Lynch Over Suspected Bias Against Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former FBI director James Comey and former attorney general Loretta Lynch have been summoned to Congress for closed-door testimony before a House judiciary committee.

Subpoenas issued on Wednesday show the two will be asked to "testify at a deposition touching matters of inquiry committed to said committee."

James Comey, who is due to appear in Congress at 10 a.m. on December 3, confirmed Thursday he had been called to answer questions but objected to talking to House Republicans in private.

READ MORE: Trump Sought DoJ Prosecution of Hillary Clinton, Ex-FBI Chief — Reports

"Happy Thanksgiving. Got a subpoena from House Republicans. I’m still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions. But I will resist a ‘closed door’ thing because I’ve seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let’s have a hearing and invite everyone to see," he tweeted.

© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster A Swing and a Miss: Former FBI Director Comey Tries to Slam ‘Sputnick’

Lynch’s turn to testify is at 10 a.m. on December 4. Neither document stated the reason for subpoenas, but US media said House Republicans have been probing the Justice Department’s actions in the past years over suspected bias against Donald Trump.

Comey and Lynch were both under scrutiny by Republicans for their actions during the 2016 presidential campaign regarding the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's private e-mail server.

Trump fired Comey in May 2017 over his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of private email server and email accounts for official business during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.

READ MORE: Judiciary Committee Chair to Subpoena Comey Before Dems Take Over — Reports