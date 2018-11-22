Trump Threatens to Close Border With Mexico as Migrant Caravan Approaches

Earlier, the US military was deployed to stop a caravan of several thousand would-be migrants from Central America trekking their way through Mexico toward the US border.

"If we find that it gets to a level where we are going to lose control or where people are going to start getting hurt, we will close entry into the country for a period of time until we can get it under control," Donald Trump said, speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Asked to clarify whether he meant closing the whole border or just part of it, Trump confirmed that he meant the whole border. "I mean the whole border. Mexico will not be able to sell their cars into the United States where they make so many cars," he said.

Trump also confirmed that he has given US troops the okay to use "lethal force" if necessary to deal with the "bad people" in the migrant caravan.

Trump added that there could be another government shutdown in December if a bipartisan agreement on the border security issue was not found.

