Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye's Discontent Over Her Racy Photos

The reality TV star, who is one of the world’s most followed Instagram bloggers, has built up her profile with edgy photos featuring her wearing tiny bikinis or nothing at all. It has turned out that Kanye West, who married the voluptuous celebrity in 2014, isn’t always eager to share his wife with the world.

Kim Kardashian has shed light on some details of her tensions with rapper husband Kanye West over her social media activities in her interview with talk show star Ellen DeGeneres. According to the famed reality TV star, her man has not always been thrilled about the racy photos Kim posts online.

“You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that,” she revealed.

Kim Kardashian said that the edgy snaps, which had gained her a 120-million-strong following on Instagram, can make Kanye West uncomfortable. Nevertheless, he maintains that he is supportive.

“It’s like half and half. He always wants me to be me and feel confident and we’re having fun, but it also bothers him,” she said.

The voluptuous celebrity also hinted that she has to adjust to meet her husband’s concern, opting for more conservative photos sometimes.

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll be more conservative on my Instagram. Sometimes I really have to get something out if I’m feeling good about myself or I’ve been working out really hard, and then I’ll post something and he’ll get upset. It’s a cycle,” Kardashian says, revealing she “goes through waves”.

She also dispelled the magic behind one of her recent Instagram hits, the bikini baking photo, showing Kardashian liking a spoon with dough.

“That outfit I probably had on under the sweats, but sometimes you gotta do some things for the ’gram…So we do little impromptu photo shoots just for Instagram, but I wasn’t walking around baking like that,” she said.