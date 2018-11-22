Canada's 2017 Homicide Rate Reached Near 10-Year High - Report

"Police reported 660 homicide victims in Canada in 2017, 48 more than in 2016. The homicide rate rose 7% in 2017 to 1.80 victims per 100,000 population — the highest level since 2009," Statistics Canada said in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement noted that rates for other serious violent crimes had increased last year, too.
The rates for attempted murder, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assault grew by 4, 13, 2 and 1 percent, respectively, according to the official figures.
