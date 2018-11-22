Canada's 2017 Homicide Rate Reached Near 10-Year High - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Canada’s homicide rate increased by 7 percent to 1.8 victims per 100,000 people in 2017, reaching the highest level in almost a decade, official statistics showed.

"Police reported 660 homicide victims in Canada in 2017, 48 more than in 2016. The homicide rate rose 7% in 2017 to 1.80 victims per 100,000 population — the highest level since 2009," Statistics Canada said in a statement on Wednesday.

Notably, the number of firearm-related homicides in Canada went up by 43 incidents to 266 in 2017 with its rate (0.72 per 100,000 population) being the highest since 1992.

The statement noted that rates for other serious violent crimes had increased last year, too.

The rates for attempted murder, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assault grew by 4, 13, 2 and 1 percent, respectively, according to the official figures.

