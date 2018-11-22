Amazon Exposes Users' Mails, Data Over 'Technical Error'- Reports

"We’re contacting you to let you know that our website inadvertently disclosed your email address due to a technical error," the message, sent on Tuesday, read, as cited by the TechCrunch hi-tech industry news outlet late on Wednesday.
"We have fixed the issue and informed customers who may have been impacted," the spokesperson said.
The company denied that the incident was a data breach of its systems, the outlet added. Moreover, the spokesperson refused to provide any further details on it.
