Amazon Exposes Users' Mails, Data Over 'Technical Error'- Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US e-commerce giant Amazon has exposed an unknown number of e-mails of its customers on its website due to what it called a technical malfunction, media reported, citing an e-mail that the company sent to the affected individuals.

"We’re contacting you to let you know that our website inadvertently disclosed your email address due to a technical error," the message, sent on Tuesday, read, as cited by the TechCrunch hi-tech industry news outlet late on Wednesday.

In addition, the company’s spokesperson told TechCrunch that apart from the e-mail addresses, the customers’ names had also been exposed.

"We have fixed the issue and informed customers who may have been impacted," the spokesperson said.

The company denied that the incident was a data breach of its systems, the outlet added. Moreover, the spokesperson refused to provide any further details on it.

