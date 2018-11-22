'Can't Win With Fake News Media': Trump Says Low Fuel Prices Cause Traffic Jams

"You just can't win with the Fake News Media. A big story today is that because I have pushed so hard and gotten Gasoline Prices so low, more people are driving and I have caused traffic jams throughout our Great Nation. Sorry everyone!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
Trump has been pushing for Saudi Arabia, one of the world biggest oil producers, to produce more oil in a bid to squeeze Iranian oil from the global market and to lower oil prices.
Crude prices have been going down over the past week amid the US statement of support for Saudi Arabia despite the fact that Riyadh had admitted that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in its embassy in Istanbul, which was condemned by governments and international organizations across the world.
Trump is known for repeatedly accusing media of disseminating disinformation. The US president has even written a list of what he called winners of his Fake News Awards which included 10 US media outlets.
