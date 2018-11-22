'He is a Human Being': UNGA President Says Assange's Rights Should Be Protected

"What is the category of Julian Assange, whether he is a journalist, or he is not, for me he is a human being and his human rights should be fully protected and that is what is most important," Espinosa said when asked about Assange’s reported indictment.
In 2012, Assange received asylum in Ecuador and has been living in the country’s embassy in London since then, fleeing prosecution by the Swedish authorities on sex offense charges that he denied.
Though Sweden dropped the charges in 2017, Assange has still not left the embassy, citing fears that he might be seized and extradited to the United States.
The Wall Street Journal has reported the US Justice Department was preparing to prosecute Assange and was confident it would be able to have him extradited to the United States.
