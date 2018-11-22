Register
02:28 GMT +322 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Donald Trump presidential campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who triggered the Russia investigation, and who pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI walks with his wife Simona Mangiante, left, as they arrive at federal court for sentencing, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Washington.

    Convicted Trump Adviser Claims Victim of Western Intelligence Trap

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Accusations are mounting that the mysterious professor at the heart of the birth of the special counsel investigation into whether there was collusion between members of the Trump campaign and the Russian Federation is connected with western intelligence agencies.

    George Papadopoulos, who was a foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign, has taken to Twitter to give his side of the story after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

    On Wednesday, the Associated Press' Department of Justice reporter tweeted that Mueller's team has noticed Papadopoulos' tweets. The special counsel's office responded that Papadopoulos "made a variety of public statements that appear to be inconsistent with his stated acceptance of responsibility at sentencing."

    It isn't clear what those statements are, because Papadopoulos has not tweeted that he did not lie to the FBI, the only crime he was ever charged with.

    In February, a previously classified memo released by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee revealed that disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok opened the Russia investigation in July 2016 after he had been made aware of information concerning Papadopoulos, contradicting the narrative that it was started in response to allegations contained in the infamous Steele dossier.

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to take over Strzok's probe in May 2017. Five months later, Papadopoulos became the first person indicted in the investigation. 

    Deputy Assistant FBI Director Peter Strzok testifies on FBI and Department of Justice actions during the 2016 Presidential election during a House Joint committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, July 12, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Peter Strzok May Be Forced to Find ‘Honest Work’ After FBI Firing

    He pleaded guilty just two days after his indictment and was eventually sentenced to 14 days in jail. He still has not served that time but is scheduled to start doing so on Monday. His lawyers have asked for a postponement, but Mueller's office argued on Wednesday that he was merely trying to delay his time in prison. The special counsel's office pointed to tweets critical of their probe, contrasting them with statements of remorse he had made around his guilty plea.

    Before he goes to jail, it appears the one-time low-level foreign policy advisor to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump has a few things to get off his chest. Among them is an encounter with mysterious academic Joseph Mifsud, whom he'd been in contact with and later lied to the FBI about, is no Russian intelligence agent, as alleged in the mainstream media.

    "He was western intelligence sent to entrap and make up lies," Papadopoulos tweeted Wednesday.

    Mifsud is said to have told Papadopoulos that the Russians had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton in the form of "thousands" of emails.

    Papadopoulos is said to have bragged about the alleged dirt to one Alexander Downer while drinking at a swanky wine bar in London. Downer is the Australian High Commissioner to the UK. After WikiLeaks started releasing emails taken from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in June 2016, he reported Papadopoulos' remarks to the FBI, sparking Strzok to kick off what would later become the "Mueller probe."

    "Alexander Downer was not [representing] Australia," Papadopoulos cryptically tweeted on Wednesday.

    Mifsud was declared "missing" and maybe "deceased" by the DNC in a court filing for their lawsuit against the Russian Federation. For the most part, Mifsud has been able to avoid the spotlight since the investigation was started and has gone long periods of time without being seen publicly.

    While Papadopoulos rejected the notion of Mifsud being a Russian agent, it is frequently alleged in the media that the academic — the former director of the London Academy of Diplomacy — is connected to the highest echelons of the Russian government.

    Mifsud, whose career in academia has been described as an "enigma" by Quartz, has vehemently denied connections to Russian intelligence.

    In fact, Mifsud is the furthest thing from a Russian agent one could imagine, as he has collaborated closely with western intelligence in the past, his lawyer Stephan Roh told the Daily Caller last week.

    He told his client to cooperate with US authorities, but Mifsud had told him that he had been ordered to lay low until Mueller is done with the Russia probe, Roh told the Daily Caller. It isn't clear who instructed Mifsud to keep his head down, if not his lawyer.

    Roh told the same outlet in September, just days after the DNC said Mifsud was possibly dead, that he is not dead but living under a fake identity now.

    Mifsud also introduced Papadopoulos to a woman whom the Trump advisor went on to claim in campaign emails was "Putin's niece." The woman, who is not, in fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin's niece, is named Olga Vinogradova, according to Politico. Vinogradova is said to have offered meetings with high-level Russian officials.

    "‘Putin's niece' is fake," Papadopoulos wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

    When asked about her in November 2017, Mifsud told the Italian newspaper Repubblica that Vinogradova is "just a student, a very good-looking one." Papadopoulos' interest in Vinogradova was "very different from an academic one," he said.

    Papadopoulos went even further than simply calling Mifsud a spy on Twitter, claiming that Mifsud was on the "payroll" of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, calling the journalist and academic not "ordinary" in their fields. Some have speculated that Khashoggi may have been an asset of the CIA, but without hard evidence, the allegation remains just that: an allegation.

    While living in Riyadh, Mifsud worked at a think tank run by the former head of Saudi intelligence, Prince Turki al Faisal, and even introduced a former CIA agent at a seminar.

    Mifsud told Repubblica last year that he is a "left-leaning" member of the European Council on Foreign Relations. "You know which is the only foundation I am a member of? The Clinton Foundation," he said.

    Previously, Mifsud's connections to western intelligence were already scrutinized when a photograph surfaced of him standing next to an official of the UK Joint Intelligence Committee, Claire Smith, at a training event for military and police. Smith was at the time a member of the UK Cabinet Office Security Vetting Appeals Panel — a body tasked with screening applicants for UK intelligence communities, so it is difficult to imagine her working on an event with a Russian spy.

    Smith has given speeches at at least two universities where Mifsud was employed.

    Mifsud has also been photographed alongside former UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and former Foreign Office Minister Tobias Ellwood. The photograph with the former foreign minister was shot in October 2017; Mifsud had been fingered in the papers as a likely Russian intelligence asset almost an entire year prior.

    In an email viewed by reporters for the Observer, the date of which is unclear, Mifsud once told a colleague he was going to talk Brexit with Johnson before an event, which Johnson turned out to be a guest speaker at. The Foreign Office denied knowing who Mifsud was.

    Meanwhile, Alexander Downer, the Australian official, also has ties to western intelligence communities. He is an advisory board member at Hakluyt & Co., an opposition research firm founded by three former British spies "to provide the kind of otherwise inaccessible research for which select governments and Fortune 500 corporations pay huge sums," reported PoliZette.

    Henry Williams of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism has called the firm "a retirement home for ex-MI6 officers." 

    Former Donald Trump presidential campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who triggered the Russia investigation, and who pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI walks with his wife Simona Mangiante, left, as they arrive at federal court for sentencing, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Special Counsel Mueller Says Papadopoulos Should Be Jailed as Scheduled

    Executives at Hakluyt & Co. donated thousands to Clinton's presidential campaign, and the firm has "significant political and financial links" to her, PoliZette reported. Downer also helped secure $25 million in aid to the Clinton Foundation from Australia to help fight AIDS.

    Papadopoulos tweeted on Wednesday that his aim is to "expose the corruption of this ‘investigation' for the world to see."

    "All must be exposed," he wrote.

    Related:

    Special Counsel Mueller Says Papadopoulos Should Be Jailed as Scheduled
    Trump Has Submitted Written Answers in Mueller Probe
    Majority in US See Mueller Probe as Political, But Support Continuation - Poll
    'No Regrets': Ex-Trump Adviser's Wife Opens Up on Mueller Probe
    Mueller Critic Whitaker Has 'No Concerns' About Russia Probe - Sen. Graham
    US Court Denies Russian Firm's Request to Dismiss Charges Under Mueller's Probe
    Tags:
    Russiagate, Joseph Mifsud, Robert Mueller, George Papadopoulos
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse