House Republicans to Have Hearing on Hillary Clinton's Foundation Investigation

The hearing will update the lawmakers on the state of US Attorney John Huber’s investigation into controversial charity foundation, believed by some to have been entangled in corruption schemes during Hillary Clinton’s time at the State Department.

Republicans in the US House of Representatives plan to hold a hearing on an investigation into the Clinton Foundation, which is rumored to have been entangled in "pay to play" corruption schemes during Hillary Clinton's time as state secretary. The hearing will provide the House with the latest updates on the ongoing Department of Justice investigation into the Foundation and the FBI.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Government Operation, said in an interview that on December 5, Huber, an attorney appointed for the DOJ investigation, will testify on whether he looked into the controversial foundation.

"Mr. Huber with the Department of Justice and the FBI has been having an investigation — at least part of his task was to look at the Clinton Foundation and what may or may not have happened as it relates to improper activity with that charitable foundation; so we've set a hearing date for December the 5," he said.

Speaking in an interview with The Hill, Meadows said it is time Huber provide an update on the investigation. He also said he intends to secure testimonies from whistleblowers who claim to have more information about the foundation's alleged wrongdoings.

In March, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed Huber to carry out an investigation into issues involving the FBI, the Clinton Foundation and the sale of Uranium One, a Canadian uranium mining company, to Russia's Rosatom.

For its part, the foundation has persistently denied allegations of misconduct.

"Mr. Huber is conducting his work from outside the Washington, DC, area and in cooperation with the Inspector General," Sessions said at the time, noting that Huber's review would "include a full, complete and objective evaluation of these matters in a manner that is consistent with the law and facts."

Huber was unanimously confirmed twice by the Senate as US attorney for the District of Utah in 2015 and 2017, according to Fox. Before that, Huber served within the US Attorney's Office as National Security Section chief and an executive assistant US attorney.