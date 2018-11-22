Register
00:57 GMT +322 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hillary Clinton

    House Republicans to Have Hearing on Hillary Clinton's Foundation Investigation

    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The hearing will update the lawmakers on the state of US Attorney John Huber’s investigation into controversial charity foundation, believed by some to have been entangled in corruption schemes during Hillary Clinton’s time at the State Department.

    Republicans in the US House of Representatives plan to hold a hearing on an investigation into the Clinton Foundation, which is rumored to have been entangled in "pay to play" corruption schemes during Hillary Clinton's time as state secretary. The hearing will provide the House with the latest updates on the ongoing Department of Justice investigation into the Foundation and the FBI.

    Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Government Operation, said in an interview that on December 5, Huber, an attorney appointed for the DOJ investigation, will testify on whether he looked into the controversial foundation.

    "Mr. Huber with the Department of Justice and the FBI has been having an investigation — at least part of his task was to look at the Clinton Foundation and what may or may not have happened as it relates to improper activity with that charitable foundation; so we've set a hearing date for December the 5," he said.

    Ivanka Trump listens during a 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report ceremony at the State Department, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Despite Mainstream Comparisons, Clinton's Email Scandal Far Worse Than Ivanka's
    Speaking in an interview with The Hill, Meadows said it is time Huber provide an update on the investigation. He also said he intends to secure testimonies from whistleblowers who claim to have more information about the foundation's alleged wrongdoings.

    In March, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed Huber to carry out an investigation into issues involving the FBI, the Clinton Foundation and the sale of Uranium One, a Canadian uranium mining company, to Russia's Rosatom.

    For its part, the foundation has persistently denied allegations of misconduct.

    "Mr. Huber is conducting his work from outside the Washington, DC, area and in cooperation with the Inspector General," Sessions said at the time, noting that Huber's review would "include a full, complete and objective evaluation of these matters in a manner that is consistent with the law and facts."

    Huber was unanimously confirmed twice by the Senate as US attorney for the District of Utah in 2015 and 2017, according to Fox. Before that, Huber served within the US Attorney's Office as National Security Section chief and an executive assistant US attorney.

    Related:

    'Fake News': Trump Compares Ivanka Email Scandal to Hillary Clinton's
    Trump Sought DoJ Prosecution of Hillary Clinton, Ex-FBI Chief - Reports
    Bill, Hillary Clinton Announce US-Canada 'Speaking Tour'
    Monica Lewinsky Reveals How Ex-US President Gave Her 'The Full Bill Clinton'
    Clock Ticking for Hillary Clinton as DC Judge Demands Answers Over Email Scandal
    'Judgement Day' Nears: Analyst on Why Clinton May Finally End Up Behind Bars
    Hillary Clinton Doubts Fairness of Georgia’s Governor Election
    'Disappointed For': Lewinsky Shames Bill Clinton for Lack of Apology
    Tags:
    investigation, Clinton Foundation, US Department of Justice, John Huber, Mark Meadows, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse