Pentagon Refuses to Comment on Russia's Possible Nuke Deterrence Policy Revision

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federation Council recommended to prepare the revision of core Russian policies in the sphere of nuclear deterrence, which stipulates the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons.
The draft document has been adopted by the Federation Council's Committee on Defense and Security.
It recommends to prepare a new revision of the 'Fundamentals of the Russian Federation’s Nuclear Deterrence Policy', including the definition of conditions for the use of nuclear weapons and making decisions in response to the use of hypersonic weapons and other non-nuclear strategic weapons by the hypothetical adversary.
READ MORE: Russian Strategic Missile Troops Gain New Capabilities for Nuclear Deterrence
All comments
Show new comments (0)