Pentagon Refuses to Comment on Russia's Possible Nuke Deterrence Policy Revision

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Defense Department declined to comment on the proposal of the upper house of the Russian parliament to revise the rules on nuclear weapons use, Pentagon spokesperson Johnny Michael told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federation Council recommended to prepare the revision of core Russian policies in the sphere of nuclear deterrence, which stipulates the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons.

"We do not comment on the proposed legislation of a foreign nation," Michael said.

The draft document has been adopted by the Federation Council's Committee on Defense and Security.

It recommends to prepare a new revision of the 'Fundamentals of the Russian Federation’s Nuclear Deterrence Policy', including the definition of conditions for the use of nuclear weapons and making decisions in response to the use of hypersonic weapons and other non-nuclear strategic weapons by the hypothetical adversary.

