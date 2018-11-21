Papadopoulos's Lawyer Asks Judge to Postpone Surrender Date Until Ruling on Bail

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An attorney for former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos asked the US District Court for the District of Columbia to delay his client's surrender date until a ruling on his motion for bail has been made, a court document said on Wednesday.

"[W]e submit this motion respectfully requesting that the Court stay the deadline of November 26, 2018, for Mr. Papadopoulos to surrender to the institution designated by the Bureau of Prisons, pending the outcome of this Court's decision on his motion for bail pending the appeal," the filing said.

The motion for an order continuing Papadopolous's bail was submitted on November 16 pending the outcome of an appeal challenging the constitutionality of the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Earlier, on October 5 of 2017, Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to FBI when questioned in the probe into allegations of Trump-Russia's collusion in the 2016 US presidential election and meddling in the US political system.

Papadopoulos was sentenced to a 14-day incarceration in exchange for agreeing to cooperate with Special Counsel Mueller’s team. Papadopoulos also received one year of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and was ordered to pay a $9,500 fine.

Russia has repeatedly denied all allegations of meddling in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

US president Donald Trump has repeatedly called the Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation a witch hunt that has not produced evidence of collusion in well over a year.