Papadopoulos's Lawyer Asks Judge to Postpone Surrender Date Until Ruling on Bail

"[W]e submit this motion respectfully requesting that the Court stay the deadline of November 26, 2018, for Mr. Papadopoulos to surrender to the institution designated by the Bureau of Prisons, pending the outcome of this Court's decision on his motion for bail pending the appeal," the filing said.
The motion for an order continuing Papadopolous's bail was submitted on November 16 pending the outcome of an appeal challenging the constitutionality of the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Papadopoulos was sentenced to a 14-day incarceration in exchange for agreeing to cooperate with Special Counsel Mueller’s team. Papadopoulos also received one year of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and was ordered to pay a $9,500 fine.
Russia has repeatedly denied all allegations of meddling in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.
US president Donald Trump has repeatedly called the Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation a witch hunt that has not produced evidence of collusion in well over a year.
