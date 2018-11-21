US Public Views House Democratic Leader Pelosi With Suspicion - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who is seeking the top post of the speaker when Democrats take control in January, has support from a slim majority of Democratic voters that belies widespread suspicion among Republicans and independents, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll on Thursday.

"Pelosi’s support among Democratic voters stands in contrast to her weak standing with the broader electorate," a Politico report summarizing the poll stated. "Among all voters, just 27 percent think she should be made the speaker, compared to 43 percent who think she should not be the next speaker."

Far more Democratic voters (48 percent) want Pelosi to be speaker next year than say she should not be the speaker (22 percent), the report said.

Pelosi is vying to become speaker eight years after losing the gavel following the 2010 Republican takeover of the House of Representatives, the report said.

Pelosi has yet to secure the votes of a 218-member majority of incoming lawmakers, according to the report.