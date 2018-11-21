US Public Views House Democratic Leader Pelosi With Suspicion - Poll

"Pelosi’s support among Democratic voters stands in contrast to her weak standing with the broader electorate," a Politico report summarizing the poll stated. "Among all voters, just 27 percent think she should be made the speaker, compared to 43 percent who think she should not be the next speaker."
Pelosi is vying to become speaker eight years after losing the gavel following the 2010 Republican takeover of the House of Representatives, the report said.
Pelosi has yet to secure the votes of a 218-member majority of incoming lawmakers, according to the report.
