US Suspends $1.66Bln in Security Aid to Pakistan - Pentagon

"$1.66 billion of security assistance to Pakistan is suspended," Manning said on Tuesday.
In September, the Pentagon suspended $300 million in aid to Islamabad, citing the government's alleged failure to fight the Taliban and terrorists groups that conduct cross-border attacks from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan.
READ MORE: Pakistan, China Ditch US Dollar for Yuan in Bilateral Trade
The US move came after Washington announced in January that it was suspending $900 million in security aid to Islamabad until it takes action against the Afghan Taliban.
Trump unveiled a new policy on Afghanistan in August. The strategy included boosting troop numbers in Afghanistan and pressuring Pakistan to do a better job of cracking down on terrorists who have found sanctuary within the country’s borders.
READ MORE: Pakistan Summons US Envoy to Protest Trump's Tweets on Osama Bin Laden
All comments
Show new comments (0)