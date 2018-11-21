Bill, Hillary Clinton Announce US-Canada 'Speaking Tour'

"Experience a one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world and had a front seat to some of the most important moments in modern history," the release stated.
Tickets for the November 27 Toronto can be purchased for as much as $248, according to a ticket-sale link on the release.
When the Clintons speak in New York in April, prices rise from $135-$375 before dropping to $72-$228 for the final appearance in Las Vegas the following month.
The 42nd President of the United States, William (Bill) Jefferson Blythe III was the first Democratic president in 60 years to be re-elected for a second term. Clinton’s presidency, particularly his second term, was marred by a series of high-profile scandals. In 1994, the so-called Whitewater scandal surrounding Bill and Hillary Clinton’s real estate investment broke out. In 1998, shocking revelations came to light about Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
Shortly after Obama won the presidential election, he nominated Clinton to become Secretary of State in his Cabinet. She accepted the nomination, and was officially confirmed by the Senate on January 21, 2009. On February 1, 2013, she resigned as Secretary of State.
Bill Clinton is active in his social and charitable activities, appearing at charity events throughout the world. In July 2011, Clinton handed over $1.25 million in aid for the development of Haiti’s educational system. Haitian President Michel Martelly awarded Clinton the National Order of Honor and Merit.
