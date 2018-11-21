Register
21 November 2018
    Former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton

    Bill, Hillary Clinton Announce US-Canada 'Speaking Tour'

    © AP Photo / Paul Sancya
    US
    304

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary announced a 13-city speaking tour that begins in Toronto on November 27 and ends in Las Vegas on May 5, according to a ticket-selling press release on Tuesday.

    "Experience a one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world and had a front seat to some of the most important moments in modern history," the release stated.

    Monica Lewinsky arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini / Invision
    Monica Lewinsky Reveals How Ex-US President Gave Her 'The Full Bill Clinton'
    The release offers attendees "a unique perspective on the past and remarkable insight into where we go from here."

    Tickets for the November 27 Toronto can be purchased for as much as $248, according to a ticket-sale link on the release.

    When the Clintons speak in New York in April, prices rise from $135-$375 before dropping to $72-$228 for the final appearance in Las Vegas the following month.

    READ MORE: Clock Ticking for Hillary Clinton as DC Judge Demands Answers Over Email Scandal

    The 42nd President of the United States, William (Bill) Jefferson Blythe III was the first Democratic president in 60 years to be re-elected for a second term. Clinton’s presidency, particularly his second term, was marred by a series of high-profile scandals. In 1994, the so-called Whitewater scandal surrounding Bill and Hillary Clinton’s real estate investment broke out. In 1998, shocking revelations came to light about Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shields her eyes as she takes her seat to talk with Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, during The Atlantic Festival, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Trump 'Happy' to Rival Hillary in 2020, But Her Advisors Say There's 'No Way' She'll Run
    During the Lewinsky sex scandal, which almost led to Bill Clinton's impeachment, Hillary publicly supported her husband and did not leave her marriage. On January 20, 2007, Clinton announced that she would seek the Democratic Party nomination in the 2008 presidential election. Her main rival was Senator Barack Obama.

    Shortly after Obama won the presidential election, he nominated Clinton to become Secretary of State in his Cabinet. She accepted the nomination, and was officially confirmed by the Senate on January 21, 2009. On February 1, 2013, she resigned as Secretary of State.

    Bill Clinton is active in his social and charitable activities, appearing at charity events throughout the world. In July 2011, Clinton handed over $1.25 million in aid for the development of Haiti’s educational system. Haitian President Michel Martelly awarded Clinton the National Order of Honor and Merit.

    READ MORE: Democrats Still Can’t Recover From Clinton’s Loss to Trump – US Academic

