Trump Has Submitted Written Answers in Mueller Probe

US President Donald Trump has submitted written responses to questions from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday.

"The Special Counsel has been provided with more than 30 witnesses, 1.4 million pages of material, and now the President's written responses to questions. It is time to bring this inquiry to a conclusion," Giuliani's statement read.

"Much of what has been asked raised serious constitutional issues and was beyond the scope of a legitimate inquiry," Giuliani added.

Trump's answers were in response to questions that "dealt with issues regarding the Russia-related topics of the inquiry," Jay Sekulow, another lawyer for Trump, said. Mueller is widely believed to be focusing on two offenses: collusion between the campaign and Russia, and whether the termination of former FBI Director James Comey amounted to criminal obstruction of justice

Previously, Sputnik News reported that Mueller would wrap up his findings in the case on those issues shortly after the midterm elections.

When questioned on the role of his lawyers in his responses to Mueller, Trump said last week that he writes "the answers. My lawyers don't write the answers." He added that he answered the series of questions "very easily."

The Russia probe was initiated in July 2016 but was taken over by Mueller 18 months ago. So far, 32 people and three Russian businesses have been indicted on charges related to financial crimes and fraud online. Mueller has not yet charged anyone over collusion-related crimes and has not offered up any evidence it occurred.