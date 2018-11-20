Pompeo: US Endorses Current Acting Interpol Chief Ahead of Agency's Election

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is endorsing the current acting head of Interpol, Kim Jong Yang, to become the organization’s next president, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Interpol is electing a new president. It’s an important organization. We strongly endorse Kim Jong Yang, who is serving as its acting president," Pompeo told reporters.

© AP Photo / Laurent Cipriani, File Kremlin Blasts US Senators' Letter Warning Against Electing Russian Official as Interpol Head

Pompeo said the leader of Interpol must have both credibility and integrity, and Kim is the candidate that has both. Last month, former Interpol President Meng Hongwei resigned from his post, after going missing in China in September.

According to media reports, the two main candidates for the new head of Interpol are Kim Jong Yang and Russia’s Maj. Gen. Alexander Prokopchuk.

Alexander Prokopchuk has been the agency’s vice president for Europe since 2016 and is a veteran law enforcement officer. Prokopchuk has been tipped to succeed Meng Hongwei. This prompted a backlash from several US senators and a flurry of reports in mostly US media accusing Prokopchuk of going after Kremlin critics.

READ MORE: Millionaire Browder Says Interpol Blocked Russia’s Arrest Warrant