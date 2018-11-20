Pompeo: US Endorses Current Acting Interpol Chief Ahead of Agency's Election

"Interpol is electing a new president. It’s an important organization. We strongly endorse Kim Jong Yang, who is serving as its acting president," Pompeo told reporters.
According to media reports, the two main candidates for the new head of Interpol are Kim Jong Yang and Russia’s Maj. Gen. Alexander Prokopchuk.
Alexander Prokopchuk has been the agency’s vice president for Europe since 2016 and is a veteran law enforcement officer. Prokopchuk has been tipped to succeed Meng Hongwei. This prompted a backlash from several US senators and a flurry of reports in mostly US media accusing Prokopchuk of going after Kremlin critics.
READ MORE: Millionaire Browder Says Interpol Blocked Russia’s Arrest Warrant
All comments
Show new comments (0)