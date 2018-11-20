Russia Did Not Give Consent to Trial Over Alleged Meddling - US State Dept.

Addressing the claims of election meddling, Moscow has previously stated that it would not submit itself to US jurisdiction regarding complaints filed by the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

"The implementation of United States jurisdiction over the Russian Federation by the courts, in this case, is a violation of international law, namely the jurisdictional immunity of the Russian Federation stemming from the principle of the sovereign equality of states," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a note attached to the case.

In April, the DNC sued the Russian government, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff, the election campaign team of Donald Trump, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and Russian businessmen the Agalarovs for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, noting that the US has never presented any viable evidence on the matter, stressing that the accusations were a part of US internal political games.