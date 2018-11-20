Register
14:54 GMT +320 November 2018
    Honduran migrants take part in a new caravan heading to the US with Honduran and Guatemalan national flags in Quezaltepeque, Chiquimula, Guatemala on October 22, 2018

    US Court Blocks Trump's New Asylum Rules - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / ORLANDO ESTRADA
    US
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A district court in San Francisco has blocked a new proclamation signed by US President Donald Trump that bars migrants from applying for asylum if they enter the United States illegally, USA Today reported.

    According to USA Today, the ban on Trump's new rules was signed by US District Judge Jon Tigar on 19 November and will be effective until December 19.

    "The rule barring asylum for immigrants who enter the country outside a port of entry irreconcilably conflicts with the INA [Immigration and Nationality Act] and the expressed intent of Congress. Whatever the scope of the President’s authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden," Tigar said, as quoted by the media outlet.

    Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, try to catch a ride on a truck, in Irapuato, Mexico November 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Go Nakamura
    Awaiting Migrant Caravan: US Military Installs Barbed Wire on Border With Mexico
    The statement was made after Trump signed the proclamation denying asylum to illegal immigrants seeking to enter the United States as a caravan of several thousand migrants approached the US land border with Mexico. Civil rights groups said they would challenge the proclamation.

    The court's decision has been made amid protests when about 500 people recently took to the streets against the migrant caravan of about 3,000 people in Tijuana, that frightened the residents of the city. 

    As a part of the efforts to prevent the caravan from entering the US, Trump has recently deployed thousands of American troops to the southern border.

    asylum seeker, migrants, court, Donald Trump, United States
