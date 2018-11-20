'Quickest Way to UFC': MMA Fighter Breaks Orbital Bone of His UFC Star Wife

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich was attacked, allegedly by her husband, also an MMA fighter, in their Maili home in Hawaii, reporter Lynn Kawano tweeted, citing sources. 27-year-old Ostovich was hospitalized with a broken orbital bone, as Honolulu Police launched a manhunt for Arnold Berdon, Ostovich’s partner.
UFC's Rachael Ostovich attacked, allegedly by her husband, an MMA fighter in their Maili home, according to sources. Honolulu Police searching for Arnold Berdon. Ostovich has a broken orbital bone & was hospitalized. It's now unclear if she will fight Paige VanZant on Jan. 19. pic.twitter.com/09PUSwvoXL— Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) 20 ноября 2018 г.
Brian Butler, the founder and CEO of the portal Suckerpunch, has shared updates on what happened on his Instagram account. He wrote that Ostovich had already been released from hospital and is now staying with her family. However, she won’t have enough time to recover from the trauma for her scheduled fight with another UFC icon, Paige VanZant, slated for January 19.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Sharpening up. 😇Next week Friday, will be my fight night. That makes me happy inside.💭☺️ Finished off my last week of camp at home. 💪🏻 Ready to do this cuz I’m hungry for some 🍕 with lots of olives and red hot peppers.🙂🙂🙂 ok goodnight. 🌙😘😴 #tuf27finale #ufc #mma #july6 #lasvegas Where’s the best pizza place in Vegas??????? I’m serious lmk! Cuz it’s goin down. Lmaooo
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Had the pleasure of shooting with the amazing @ocean_dreamerr and @vanessahicksphotography!!! What an awesome team! This shoot definitely gave me all types of life! 😩😻😻😻😻 You both have the sweetest souls and made me feel like an island queen 🦋😩😩😩😭😆Ty for allowing me to be your muse! 🌴💕😘 This is just one of the amazing pics from that day. I’m sure I’ll be sharing shots on ig for the rest of the year 😆😝🤪🙌🏼 Lashes by @lashlabel in #9. Use my code “RACH” for $ off. 🤪
Some Twitterati members, meanwhile, were not surprised to hear the news, with one saying that it was “the quickest way to get to UFC” given their “morals”:
With the morals of the UFC when it comes to criminals/abusers, it is probably his quickest way to a UFC contract— adam bryne (@AddyBryne) 20 ноября 2018 г.
Others blamed the incident on performance-enhancing substances, which they believe UFC fighters abuse:
There’s some steroids and amphetamines being thrown around in that house, guaranteed.— JB (@downhomey) 20 ноября 2018 г.
Ostovich shot to fame when partaking in the reality show The Ultimate Fighter. So far, she boasts eight professional bouts, consisting of four wins and four defeats.
Her partner Berdon, who has recently often appeared in her Instagram stories and posts, has had nine fights during his career, in seven of which he beat his opponents.
her “husband” Arnold Berdon just deleted his Insta. He acknowledged parts of his “dark side” (drugs, womanizing) but didn’t admit what he really is: #abusive#PrayersForRachael — stay strong Mami! He only deserves what he has earned: #justice #karma & #singleLife— team_sierra (@team_sierra1) 20 ноября 2018 г.
I knew it was that guy that’s been in her insta stories lately.— OBSOLETE (@xxOBSOLETExx) 20 ноября 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)