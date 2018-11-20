'Quickest Way to UFC': MMA Fighter Breaks Orbital Bone of His UFC Star Wife

Rachael Ostovich was next set to fight another UFC star, Paige VanZant, but the schedule fell to pieces in wake of a facial trauma she sustained at her husband’s hands.

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich was attacked, allegedly by her husband, also an MMA fighter, in their Maili home in Hawaii, reporter Lynn Kawano tweeted, citing sources. 27-year-old Ostovich was hospitalized with a broken orbital bone, as Honolulu Police launched a manhunt for Arnold Berdon, Ostovich’s partner.

UFC's Rachael Ostovich attacked, allegedly by her husband, an MMA fighter in their Maili home, according to sources. Honolulu Police searching for Arnold Berdon. Ostovich has a broken orbital bone & was hospitalized. It's now unclear if she will fight Paige VanZant on Jan. 19. pic.twitter.com/09PUSwvoXL — Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) 20 ноября 2018 г.

Brian Butler, the founder and CEO of the portal Suckerpunch, has shared updates on what happened on his Instagram account. He wrote that Ostovich had already been released from hospital and is now staying with her family. However, she won’t have enough time to recover from the trauma for her scheduled fight with another UFC icon, Paige VanZant, slated for January 19.

Some Twitterati members, meanwhile, were not surprised to hear the news, with one saying that it was “the quickest way to get to UFC” given their “morals”:

With the morals of the UFC when it comes to criminals/abusers, it is probably his quickest way to a UFC contract — adam bryne (@AddyBryne) 20 ноября 2018 г.

Others blamed the incident on performance-enhancing substances, which they believe UFC fighters abuse:

There’s some steroids and amphetamines being thrown around in that house, guaranteed. — JB (@downhomey) 20 ноября 2018 г.

Ostovich shot to fame when partaking in the reality show The Ultimate Fighter. So far, she boasts eight professional bouts, consisting of four wins and four defeats.

Her partner Berdon, who has recently often appeared in her Instagram stories and posts, has had nine fights during his career, in seven of which he beat his opponents.

her “husband” Arnold Berdon just deleted his Insta. He acknowledged parts of his “dark side” (drugs, womanizing) but didn’t admit what he really is: #abusive#PrayersForRachael — stay strong Mami! He only deserves what he has earned: #justice #karma & #singleLife — team_sierra (@team_sierra1) 20 ноября 2018 г.