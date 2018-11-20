US Analytics Firm Estimates Insured Losses From California Wildfires Up to 13Bln

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The risk modeling and analytics firm RMS estimates that Camp and Woolsey wildfires cumulatively burned nearly 250,000 acres and destroyed more than 12,000 homes and businesses.

The Camp and Woolsey wildfires, named after their places of origin, are among 15 wildfires that broke out in California this November. The official death toll from the fires stands at 77 people as of Monday, with hundreds of people unaccounted for.

Sheriff of California's Butte County Kory Honea said on Monday that the authorities have managed to “tentatively” identify 67 people out of 77 victims. At the same time, the number of people believed missing in California due to the natural disaster fell by 283 and currently stands at 993.

"The insured loss for the Camp and Woolsey wildfires in California will be between USD $9 and $13 billion ($7.5-$10 billion for Camp; $1.5-$3 billion for Woolsey)," the release said on Monday. RMS is an analytics firm that helps companies evaluate and manage catastrophe risks throughout the world, according to its website.

California has been struggling with several huge fires, which have already destroyed hundreds of structures, since last week. One of the blazes, the so-called Camp Fire, has been dubbed by many as the most destructive fire in the state’s history.

According to the US-based media reports, local residents blame the fires on a local power supply company due to its alleged failure to properly maintain power lines.

