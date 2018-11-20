Register
    Leavenworth Board of County Commissioners has the portrait of Louis Klemp removed following his racist remarks.

    ‘He Should Resign’: Kansas Official Claims to Be Part of ‘Master Race’

    The governor of Kansas has called for the resignation of a Leavenworth County commissioner after he insulted a black woman at a public meeting and told her he was a member of a “master race.”

    "I don't want you to think I am picking on you because we are part of the master race," Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp told Triveece Penelton as she pitched options for a road development project. "You have a gap in your teeth. We are part of the master race. Don't you forget that."

    Klemp went on to say he had said the same thing to a woman recently who decided to also start saying it.

    Penelton can be seen in video of the meeting smiling nervously in response to the comments, which went unaddressed by other people in the room at that time. The two other commissioners, however, have since called for Klemp to leave.

    "In the best interest of the county, he should resign," Commissioner Doug Smith said.

    The other commissioner, Robert Holland, had asked the Kansas Attorney General's Office earlier in 2018 if Klemp could be removed from his position as chairman. In 2017, Klemp was criticized by his fellow commissioners after praising Confederate General Robert E Lee.

    Holland will motion for the removal of Klemp from the body on Tuesday.

    "The City Commission unequivocally denounces the use of ‘master race' or any other language that has historic ties to racism, division and bigotry in any setting at any time," the city said.

    "These comments have resulted in widespread negative attention and have harmed the overall perception of residents, businesses, cities, organizations and agencies in Leavenworth County," it added

    "Racial and discriminative language have no place in our society, and most especially when spoken by someone holding a public office," said Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer.

    The remarks were "unacceptable and do not reflect the values of the county which he represents. As such, I call on him to step down as county commissioner," the governor added.

    Putting aside the overtly racist remark, Klemp is a good example of the meaning of the adage "those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones" as he "also has a gap in his teeth," Fox News reported.

    On the Board of County Commissioners page of the Leavenworth County website, Holland, Klemp, and Smith's names are all listed. While Smith and Holland have their portraits above their names, Klemp's picture has been removed.

    Tags:
    racism, racist
