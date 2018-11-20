Active Shooter Reported at Mercy Hospital in Chicago

Multiple people have been shot near Chicago's Mercy Hospital around 3:20p.m. local time. Police have responded and are searching the hospital.

The Chicago Police Department warned of a "heavy police response" coming to the area following "reports of shots fired." At least "one possible offender" has been shot, police said. Less than six people were wounded in total, a law enforcement source told the Chicago Tribune.

A Chicago police officer was shot and other victims are believed to exist. The officer is "in critical condition but receiving excellent care," Chicago Police Department Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

The gunman's motive remains unknown, but he is reported to be a white male armed with an assault rifle.

Shots reportedly rang out from both inside and outside of the hospital, which was evacuated. A heavy police presence responded to the scene and at least 15 ambulances were dispatched.

Witnesses that spoke to ABC 7 Chicago report hearing anywhere from six to nine gunshots.