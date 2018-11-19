CNN Requests Emergency Hearing as WH Warns Acosta's Pass to Be Pulled Again Soon

The White House earlier reinstated the CNN reporter's status following a temporary injunction by a US District Court lasting 14 days. The final resolution on the reporter's case is still to be determined.

On 19 November, CNN requested holding an emergency hearing at a US District Court on the case of its correspondent Jim Acosta after the White House notified him that his press pass would be revoked again by the end of November, The Hill reported. According to the media outlet, the notification said that the decision to revoke Acosta's pass was "preliminary," but would soon become "final."

CNN has accused the White House of attempting to "provide retroactive due process" and called for an emergency meeting on the matter to be held during the week of 26 November.

Acosta had his White House press pass returned following a court injunction that will last for 14 days, expiring on 30 November. The White House reminded the reporter that he would be stripped of his pass again when the injunction expires.

The conflict between CNN and the White House began after the latter revoked Jim Acosta's press pass over a breach of protocol when he refused to let go of the microphone during a press conference with President Donald Trump. Trump later called Acosta's behaviour distracting and disrespectful.

CNN has filed a suit against the Trump administration, claiming that by their actions they had violated the First and Fifth Amendments of the US Constitution. Several prominent US media outlets, including Fox News, CBS, and ABC, have supported CNN's suit.