Death Toll From California Wildfires Rises to 77

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US authorities have recovered the remains of one person killed in California's massive wildfires, which brings the death toll from the blaze to 77, Sheriff of California's Butte County Kory Honea said on Monday.

“One human remain was located today in the area of Butte Creek Canyon, outside. This brings the total number of fatalities to date to 77,” Honea said in a statement.

The sheriff added that the authorities have managed to “tentatively” identify 67 people out of 77 victims.

At the same time, the number of people believed missing in California due to the natural disaster fell by 283 and currently stands at 993, according to the police.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 1,000 were missing and 76 dead in the wildfires.

California has been struggling with several huge fires recently, which have already destroyed over several thousands of structures since last week. The so-called Camp Fire has been dubbed by many as the most destructive fire in the state's history.

Local residents blame the fires on a local power supply company due to its alleged failure to properly maintain power lines, according to media reports.