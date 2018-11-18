Register
22:40 GMT +318 November 2018
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while addressing the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Conference in Washington. (File)

    'Hate to Do It But': Trump Gives Highest Grade to His Presidency

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    Speaking about the midterm results in Republican states, which are not typically considered to be “sway” ones but unexpectedly demonstrated support for Democrats last week, Donald Trump pointed out that in a no less “historic” development for a president’s party, he “won the Senate.”

    In a televised interview on Fox News, the US president has assessed his work in the presidential role as “an A plus.”

    "I would give myself, I would — look, I hate to do it, but I will do it, I would give myself an A+, is that enough? Can I go higher than that?" he said, adding that under him, the US economy is thriving and but for his presidency, the US would have long been engaged in a war against North Korea.

    Commenting on the latest midterm election results, he said whatever the case, the Republicans had “a tremendous set of victories.”

    "I won the Senate and that's historic too" for a president's party in a midterm election. "It's almost never happened," Trump said in response to interviewing journalist Chris Wallace’s statement that Democrats gained notable strength this time in some of the Midwestern states that were key to Trump’s 2016 success. 

    July 16, 2018. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the US Donald Trump, left, during the joint news conference following their meeting in Helsinki
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Trump's Parting Words to Putin in Paris Revealed

    Trump even noted that Republicans would have done better but "I wasn't on the ballot," with Wallace making a point that as Trump campaigned for his fellow Republicans around country, he urged voters to pretend he was “on the ballot.”

    Among other highlights during the "Fox News Sunday" interview were the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi and the tapes handed by Turkey, Trump’s evaluation of the work of his advisers, Chief of Staff John Kelly and DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and plans to finally visit US troops in war zones – something which Trump’s predecessors did without delay.

