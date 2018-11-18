Death Toll from California Wildfires Rises to 76

Butte county Sheriff reported that 714 people have been located alive after Northern California wildfire and removed from the list of missing, while the number of people reported missing from the California's deadliest wildfire had risen up to 1,276.
Earlier, it was reported that more than 1,000 were missing and 71 dead in the wildfires.
READ MORE: Dolphin Found Shot Dead on California Beach
California has been struggling with several huge fires recently, which have already destroyed over several thousands of structures since last week. The so-called Camp Fire, has been dubbed by many as the most destructive fire in the state’s history.
All comments
Show new comments (0)