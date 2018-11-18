Death Toll from California Wildfires Rises to 76

Remains of five more victims have been found in Northern California wildfire, which brings the death toll in this disaster to 76 people, local authorities reported.

Butte county Sheriff reported that 714 people have been located alive after Northern California wildfire and removed from the list of missing, while the number of people reported missing from the California's deadliest wildfire had risen up to 1,276.

© AP Photo / Eric Risberg ‘Hazardous': Wildfires Turn San Francisco Air Quality Into Toxic Smog (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Sheriff also said that the death toll in this disaster was now 76 people, after remains of five more victims had been found.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 1,000 were missing and 71 dead in the wildfires.

READ MORE: Dolphin Found Shot Dead on California Beach

California has been struggling with several huge fires recently, which have already destroyed over several thousands of structures since last week. The so-called Camp Fire, has been dubbed by many as the most destructive fire in the state’s history.