Register
13:06 GMT +317 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Delegates listen to opening remarks by China's State Councilor Yang and US Deputy Secretary of State Burns at a session of the S&ED in Washington

    Trump Administration Officials Weigh Various Approaches to China Trade

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Top White House and Trump cabinet officials say they are reviewing various possible options in order to tackle the imbalances and questionable practices in bilateral trade with China, adding that there’s little clarity with respect to the next possible steps.

    Kristian Rouz — US President Donald Trump, members of his cabinet, and economic advisers are reportedly considering a range of different approaches to tackling what they believe is China's malicious trade practices.

    Some officials say a trade deal with China is a realistic possibility, others suggest a tough crackdown on bilateral trade — though both the tariff action, and regulatory restrictions.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    US Resumes Discussions With China Amid Trade War Tensions
    Talking to reporters at the White House Friday, Trump said he might refrain from slapping additional tariffs on Chinese products, depending on how the ongoing bilateral negotiations go. Trump suggested China and the US could actually reach an agreement on the list of 142 entries sent-in by Beijing recently, meaning the bilateral tensions could gradually ease.

    But Trump also stressed that some items on the list are ‘unacceptable' to him as China apparently didn't address some of his major concerns.
    "They sent a list of things that they're willing to do, which is a large list, and it's just not acceptable to me yet," Trump said, without providing further detail.

    However, Trump spoke about the tariffs he has yet to impose on China.

    "We may not have to do that," Trump said. "China would like to make a deal."

    READ MORE: Vice President Pence: US Won't Lift Tariffs Until ‘China Changes Its Ways'

    Trump has so far slapped 10-25-percent tariffs on some $200 bln worth of the China trade, while additional tariffs on $250 bln worth of Chinese products have yet to be enacted; the existing tariffs would simultaneously go up to 25 percent.

    Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross recently suggested that these additional tariffs could go into effect early next year, as he believes China and the US is unlikely to reach a comprehensive trade agreement anytime soon.

    However, Trump has said he's confident his trade officials will get China to address all his concerns and reach an agreement that would reduce US trade deficits and make bilateral trade fairer.

    "I think we'll probably get them too," the US President said.

    READ MORE: Trade Representative Denies Claims US Put Upcoming China Tariffs on Hold

    For his part, Vice President Mike Pence said the US will continue its policy of restrictions of the China trade until Beijing changes its behaviour. Pence pointed to the results of US probes under Sections 232 and 301, which he says revealed a massive abuse of US intellectual property and trade by China.

    In his speech at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Papua New Guinea, the US Vice President said bilateral trading relations must change.

    "We have taken decisive action to address our imbalance with China. We put tariffs on $250 bln in Chinese goods, and we could more than double that number," Pence said. "The US will not change course until China changes its ways."

    Trump is set to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 forum in Argentina later this month, and the sides are expected to talk trade — along with security matters, such as North Korea and the tensions in the South China Sea.

    But ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting, White House officials appear to be preparing talking points that will allow Trump to convince Xi to give in to US demands.

    Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that although the US-Chinese trade talks have resumed, more work needs to be done to resolve the lingering trade differences. Kudlow said there's no guarantee China would accept US demands.

    "We are talking to them again. We're having communications at all levels of the US and Chinese government," Kudlow said.

    US President Donald Trump speaks at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    © AFP 2018 / Nicholas Kamm
    US-China Trade War Can Strengthen National Unity, Trump Says
    Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Ross said top Chinese trade negotiator Liu He would arrive in the US yet again for ‘some informal talks'. Additionally, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Liu on Friday, according to several reports.

    However, all the aforementioned US officials said the discussions with the Chinese haven't produced any tangible results. In this light, Trump might be more inclined to finally slap the new round of tariffs on China.

    However, the US President isn't expected to make a decision until after he talks to Xi in Argentina.

    Related:

    US-China Trade War Can Strengthen National Unity, Trump Says
    What Trade War?: UK to Sell China ‘Unlimited’ Amount of Radar Tech, Hardware
    US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait Amid Trade War With China
    Tags:
    tariffs, trade, US-China trade war, Larry Kudlow, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse