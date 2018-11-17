Judiciary Committee Chair to Subpoena Comey Before Dems Take Over - Reports

Goodlatte gave an official notice of his plans to issue the subpoenas to the ranking Democrat on the committee, Jerry Nadler, The Hill reported.
According to media reports, Nadler responded to the notice, saying it is unfortunate Republicans are trying to go after Comey and Lynch, as both already agreed to voluntarily answer any questions from the committee behind closed doors.
Comey's lawyer said the committee had not contacted his client since early October, when they were told Comey was willing to testify in a public hearing, the report added.
Comey and Lynch were both under scrutiny by Republicans for their actions during the 2016 presidential campaign regarding the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's private e-mail server.
