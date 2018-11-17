More Than 1000 Reported Missing, 71 Dead in Northern California Wildfire

Remains of eight more victims have been found in Northern California wildfire, bringing the death toll in this disaster to 71, local authorities reported.

The number of people reported missing in Northern California wildfire has soared to more than 1,000, Butte county Sheriff Kory Honea said. The sheriff noted, however, that this was "raw data" saying that names might appear twice or three times in the list of unaccounted for individuals, while confirming every name in the list will require additional time.

Sheriff Kory Honea also said that the US authorities have recovered the remains of eight more people killed in the deadly wildfires. Previous figures put the death toll at 63.

"An additional eight human remain were recovered… today. That brings the total number of human remains located and collected at this point to 71," Honea said at a press conference broadcast on the Butte county Fire Department's Facebook page.