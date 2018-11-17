More Than 1000 Reported Missing, 71 Dead in Northern California Wildfire

The number of people reported missing in Northern California wildfire has soared to more than 1,000, Butte county Sheriff Kory Honea said. The sheriff noted, however, that this was "raw data" saying that names might appear twice or three times in the list of unaccounted for individuals, while confirming every name in the list will require additional time.
READ MORE: 'Stop Lying': Outrage as California Wildfires Burn Toxic Nuclear Site
"An additional eight human remain were recovered… today. That brings the total number of human remains located and collected at this point to 71," Honea said at a press conference broadcast on the Butte county Fire Department's Facebook page.
All comments
Show new comments (0)