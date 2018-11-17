US, Ukraine to Work Together to Stop Nord Stream 2 Project - Pompeo

"We will keep working together to stop the Nord Stream 2 project that undermines Ukraine's economic and strategic security," Pompeo stated on Friday.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas annually to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany. The project is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2019. The pipeline has been welcomed by some countries in Europe and opposed by others.
READ MORE: Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Stretches for 124 Miles Across Baltic Sea – Operator
Previously, US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said that Washington has instruments to slow down or even stop the Nord Stream 2.
