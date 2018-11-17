US, Ukraine to Work Together to Stop Nord Stream 2 Project - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Ukraine will cooperate on halting the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin in Washington, DC.

"We will keep working together to stop the Nord Stream 2 project that undermines Ukraine's economic and strategic security," Pompeo stated on Friday.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas annually to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany. The project is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2019. The pipeline has been welcomed by some countries in Europe and opposed by others.

The United States, seeking to promote its liquefied natural gas in the European market, has already made a number of attempts to impede the implementation of the project and even incorporated a provision for counteracting the construction of the pipeline in its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

Previously, US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said that Washington has instruments to slow down or even stop the Nord Stream 2.