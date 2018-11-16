Erdogan, Trump Discuss Syria, Khashoggi Murder in Phone Talks

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump discussed in phone talks on Friday the conflict in Syria, the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and bilateral relations, the press service of the Turkish leader reported.

“Our president held phone talks with US President Donald Trump this evening. In addition to bilateral relations, they discussed the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the investigation into FETO [the organization of Turkish opposition preacher Fethullah Gulen] and the situation in Syria, in particular, the fight against terrorism there," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, Erdogan and Trump agreed that all aspects of Khashoggi's murder must be uncovered.

Previously, US Department of State said that the United States is not ready to draw conclusions on what exactly happened at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul after journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered it on October 2.

The United States however earlier imposed sanctions against 17 Saudi nationals related to the murder of the Washington Post columnist.