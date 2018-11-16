Erdogan, Trump Discuss Syria, Khashoggi Murder in Phone Talks

“Our president held phone talks with US President Donald Trump this evening. In addition to bilateral relations, they discussed the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the investigation into FETO [the organization of Turkish opposition preacher Fethullah Gulen] and the situation in Syria, in particular, the fight against terrorism there," the press service said in a statement.
Previously, US Department of State said that the United States is not ready to draw conclusions on what exactly happened at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul after journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered it on October 2.
Erdogan Blames Washington for US-Turkey Visa Dispute, Hints at FETO Trace
The United States however earlier imposed sanctions against 17 Saudi nationals related to the murder of the Washington Post columnist.
