DoJ Says in Negotiations on Resolving Russian National Maria Butina’s Case

"In support of this motion, the parties state they continue to engage, as they did prior to yesterday’s defense filing, in negotiations regarding a potential resolution of this matter and that those negotiations would be potentially hindered by simultaneously engaging in motions practice," the filing said.
In September, the administration of a US jail where Butina was detained agreed to transfer the prisoner to the minimum security regime.
READ MORE: Butina's Case Helped to Collect Info on Rights Abuses of Russians in US Jails
Butina, a recent student and a political activist, was arrested in Washington, DC on suspicions of acting as an agent for a foreign government. She has denied the accusations. She currently faces up to 15 years in jail.
