DoJ Says in Negotiations on Resolving Russian National Maria Butina’s Case

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Justice said in a court filing on Friday that it is engaging in talks about possibly resolving the case of accused Russian national Maria Butina and asks that the court postpone a status conference for two weeks to determine whether the parties can make a deal.

"In support of this motion, the parties state they continue to engage, as they did prior to yesterday’s defense filing, in negotiations regarding a potential resolution of this matter and that those negotiations would be potentially hindered by simultaneously engaging in motions practice," the filing said.

The Justice Department added in the filing that "the parties also jointly request the present motions schedule be set back by two weeks."

In September, the administration of a US jail where Butina was detained agreed to transfer the prisoner to the minimum security regime.

Butina, a recent student and a political activist, was arrested in Washington, DC on suspicions of acting as an agent for a foreign government. She has denied the accusations. She currently faces up to 15 years in jail.